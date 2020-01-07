Aurora Expeditions has named its second expedition ship after marine biologist, oceanographer and explorer Dr Sylvia Earle.
The ship, which Aurora says is build to "world-class" polar standards, will launch in 2021 in Ushuaia, Argentina.
Earle was the first woman to become chief scientist of the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and was named Time Magazine’s first "Hero for the Planet" in 1998.
Aurora said the ship’s dedication to Earle paid tribute to her efforts to conserve protected marine areas and ocean wildlife. The line has pledged to continue to name its ships after explorers passionate about their commitment to the environment and "share the company’s vision for the future".
The ship’s tier three engine delivers an 80% reduction in emissions compared to its older tier one engines and can anchor "virtually", holding its position without dropping anchor and harming the sea floor.
It features onboard desalination plants to convert seawater into fresh drinking water meaning the ship can travel with less fresh water, reducing fuel consumption.
Earle will help deliver a "fully immersive onboard guest experience" both in polar regions and other destinations. Activities will include expert-led kayak expeditions; polar ski touring; climbing; snowshoeing; hiking; and zodiac excursions.
Sailings will feature talks and input from qualified expedition guides, with plans to bring marine researchers, scientists and conservations onboard to join the expedition team.
Earle said the ship offered adventurous travellers an "incredible opportunity" to learn about marine habits in situ and become ambassadors for protecting them.
Aurora managing director Robert Halfpenny added: "Our ships are designed primarily to connect people with the environment and everything Sylvia does encapsulates what lies at the core of Aurora Expeditions own beliefs and practices. In keeping with Sylvia’s own vision and achievements, the Sylvia Earle will have a large focus on marine education and conservation.”
The 126-passenger Sylvia Earle will become Aurora’s second ship to sail with the line’s X-Bow design, which reduces vibrations and disturbance and increases stability to reduce fuel consumption.
The X-Bow on the Sylvia Earle will feature a two-level glass atrium lounge in the bow, offering passengers views directly from the front of the ship.
Naming of the Sylvia Earle follows the christening last year of the line’s first polar vessel, the Greg Mortimer - named after the line’s founder.