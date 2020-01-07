The ship, which Aurora says is build to "world-class" polar standards, will launch in 2021 in Ushuaia, Argentina.



Earle was the first woman to become chief scientist of the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and was named Time Magazine’s first "Hero for the Planet" in 1998.



Aurora said the ship’s dedication to Earle paid tribute to her efforts to conserve protected marine areas and ocean wildlife. The line has pledged to continue to name its ships after explorers passionate about their commitment to the environment and "share the company’s vision for the future".



The ship’s tier three engine delivers an 80% reduction in emissions compared to its older tier one engines and can anchor "virtually", holding its position without dropping anchor and harming the sea floor.



It features onboard desalination plants to convert seawater into fresh drinking water meaning the ship can travel with less fresh water, reducing fuel consumption.



Earle will help deliver a "fully immersive onboard guest experience" both in polar regions and other destinations. Activities will include expert-led kayak expeditions; polar ski touring; climbing; snowshoeing; hiking; and zodiac excursions.



Sailings will feature talks and input from qualified expedition guides, with plans to bring marine researchers, scientists and conservations onboard to join the expedition team.