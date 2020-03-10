The new measures, announced by prime minister Scott Morrison, will apply from midnight on Sunday (15 March) – 1pm GMT on Sunday – and mirror action taken by the government in neighbouring New Zealand.



Foreign cruise ships have also been banned from docking in Australia for 30 days.



"We know the virus can’t be absolutely stopped, but we can slow the spread," said Morrison following a cabinet meeting.



Australians have also been urged to practise social distancing and refrain from panic buying.