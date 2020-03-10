Australia will require all arrivals to self-isolate for 14 days upon arrival to quell the spread of the coronavirus, the country’s government has confirmed.
The new measures, announced by prime minister Scott Morrison, will apply from midnight on Sunday (15 March) – 1pm GMT on Sunday – and mirror action taken by the government in neighbouring New Zealand.
Foreign cruise ships have also been banned from docking in Australia for 30 days.
"We know the virus can’t be absolutely stopped, but we can slow the spread," said Morrison following a cabinet meeting.
Australians have also been urged to practise social distancing and refrain from panic buying.
The Foreign Office has updated its travel advice for Australia off the back of the government’s announcement.
"From midnight on 15 March, all passengers arriving in Australia from all other countries – with the exception of the Pacific Islands – are required to self-isolate for 14 days," said the FCO.
"You should comply with any additional screening measures put in place by the authorities. Given the fast changing situation, you should check the latest entry requirements for your destination and keep in touch with your airline, cruise line or tour operator before you travel."