Tourism Australia says it is hopeful the move will, in time, result in voluntourism opportunities filtering through to the travel trade.

The initial focus will likely be on regions such as New South Wales and Victoria where the impact of the fires was greatest, as well as tourism hotspots like Kangaroo Island off the coast of Adelaide.



Acting immigration minister Alan Tudge said the changes would increase the maximum stint working holidaymakers can spend with a single employer from six months to a full year.



He added this would allow working holidaymakers to help rebuild homes and farms; assist with demolition and land clearing; and support efforts to repair dams, roads and railways, while also reinvesting the money they earn in local economies and fire-affected towns.