The tourist board has created new online resources for agents to help them keep abreast of developments down under and allay fears among clients or those preparing to travel to Australia.



Sally Cope, Tourism Australia regional general manager UK, confirmed to TTG the organisation would “kick-start” its Kylie-fronted Matesong campaign, launched on Christmas day, “when the time is right” after it was paused on account of the fires.



Cope said while Matesong would be integral to Tourism Australia’s promotional activity after it was warmly received over the festive period, the tourist board’s priority was to provide the trade with as much factual information as possible to ensure agents are well-equipped to deal with enquiries about the bushfires and encourage bookings.



“Our hearts go out too everyone in those communities that have been impacted,” said Cope, adding Tourism Australia would play a key role in supporting their recovery through tourism.