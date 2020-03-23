In an address on 3 April, Australian prime minister Scott Morrison asked anyone with a visitor visa to leave the country so the government can focus on its own citizens during the Covid-19 pandemic.

This coincides with UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) advice, which urges British nationals to come home before commercial routes are closed.

Australia currently has more than 5,500 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

"As much as it’s lovely to have visitors to Australia in good times, at times like this, if you are a visitor in this country, it is time, as it has now been for some time, to make your way home," said Morrison.