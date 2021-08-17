While New Zealand’s PM Jacinda Ardern has extended its current national lockdown until the end of this week.

In a speech in Canberra, Morrison said the current lockdowns around many regions of Australia “cannot go on forever” and were “not sustainable” after the weekend saw a series of anti-lockdown protests in major cities such as Melbourne and Sydney.

“Once you get to 70% of your country eligible for vaccine, and then 80%, the plan sets out that we have to move forward,” said Morrison. “We cannot hold back. Our task between that day and now is that we ready ourselves for that next phase.”

Morrison added the country must continue to vaccinate the population at its current “record pace”.

“We must adjust our mindset, cases will not be the issue once we get above 70%,” he said.