The country changed its rules on Sunday (15 August) so that the UK is “no longer considered a virus variant area” which means that the general entry ban for leisure visitors from the UK has been removed.

UK visitors to Austria must now show either proof of vaccination or recovery from Covid infection or provide a negative test on entry into the country.

Fully vaccinated people arriving in Austria from the UK will no longer have to self-isolate, according to Austrian authorities.



Austria was placed on the UK’s green list on 8 August under the traffic light system for international travel.