The event will take place on the afternoon of March 25, and builds on the success of TTG’s two-day Agenda 2021 conference in December.

Agenda 2021: The Travel Restart will once again see TTG partner with PwC, with the release of exclusive new research into consumer and trade behaviour and a full report released to all delegates.

Panels will explore how confident the industry is of a strong summer; whether the pent up demand for travel will be realised this year; what the travel experience will look like; whether holidays will be more costly – and whether consumers are prepared to pay for them if so. A dedicated cruise panel will also examine the cruise restart, and what comes next for international cruising.