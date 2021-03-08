Aviation and maritime minister Robert Courts has been confirmed as the headline speaker at TTG’s Agenda 2021 Q1 seminar.
The event will take place on the afternoon of March 25, and builds on the success of TTG’s two-day Agenda 2021 conference in December.
Agenda 2021: The Travel Restart will once again see TTG partner with PwC, with the release of exclusive new research into consumer and trade behaviour and a full report released to all delegates.
Panels will explore how confident the industry is of a strong summer; whether the pent up demand for travel will be realised this year; what the travel experience will look like; whether holidays will be more costly – and whether consumers are prepared to pay for them if so. A dedicated cruise panel will also examine the cruise restart, and what comes next for international cruising.