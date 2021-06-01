Aviation Action was created to support the aviation industry last year

Aviation Action, a charity set up in June 2020 to support air travel workers during the pandemic, is celebrating its one-year anniversary.

Reflecting on its inaugural year, founder Chris Wild said: "As the aviation industry continues to battle through the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic, we can today celebrate the success of Aviation Action.

"Over the last year we have helped hundreds of industry colleagues deal with the impacts of the pandemic by providing personalised mental health and wellbeing support."

Over the past year Aviation Action said it had provided one-to-one mental health support, coaching, training and webinars to more than 1,000 people.

Wild said the aviation sector was in a "much better" place due to the work of the charity.

"Industry colleagues should take comfort knowing that we are here to support them when they need it," he added.