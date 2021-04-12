Airlines and airports will need further government support to survive a potentially "bleak" 2021 if key transatlantic and short-haul leisure routes aren’t placed on the UK’s "green list", pilots union Balpa has said.

The union, along with aviation trade body Airlines UK, have welcomed the transport committee’s review of the Global Travel Taskforce’s 9 April report, which presented a framework for the resumption of international travel from 17 May.



The committee, however, has branded the taskforce’s recommendations "vague and costly" and overly "cautious", and warned they risk putting a 17 May resumption at jeopardy. "Where the industry craved certainty, the government has failed to provide it," said chair Huw Merriman.



It has urged government to reveal how countries will be categorised under the taskforce’s proposed traffic light system by 1 May, and explain the criteria by which countries will move between the risk categories.



MPs are also calling for the government to cut the cost of testing, and the burden to passengers; work towards mutually recognised travel health certification with destinations; cut border queues, fully digitise passenger locator forms; and roll all Covid travel measures and documentation into a single app.