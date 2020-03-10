Pilots union Balpa, meanwhile, said details of any arrangement must be announced swiftly with airlines, airports and pilots, and all employees across aviation, already suffering. "Adequate support must come quickly, and must be used to help workers and protect jobs," said the union.



General secretary Brian Strutton said: “It is an important step to know the government is recognising the dire impact this crisis is having on aviation and the importance of supporting the industry so that it is there when recovery comes. But we need details, and we need to ensure the measures are targeted correctly and urgently.



“Airlines are having to take unprecedented measures in their fight for survival and pilots and others in the aviation industry are suffering a huge threat to their incomes. We must ensure that any package of measures to help the industry will be used to help workers in the industry, to avoid job cuts and harmful reductions in livelihoods.”

’Unprecedented collapse in business’

The wait for specific measures comes against a turbulent backdrop of immediate struggles for the UK airport sector; Gatwick airport announced on Tuesday it was letting 200 staff employed on temporary fixed-term contracts go, and was consulting with employees on further measures to reduce operating costs. These include unpaid leave or temporary salary reductions.



Liverpool John Lennon airport, meanwhile, said on Tuesday its cost reduction measures would include redundancies, temporary lay-offs and reduced working weeks.

"The threat to the whole UK aviation industry should not be underestimated as we await details of the government’s potential support package for airlines and airport, which will be needed to help our industry survive this unprecedented collapse in business," the airport’s chief executive John Irving said.



Several airports, including Heathrow, Gatwick and Manchester, have written to prime minister Boris Johnson warning hundreds of thousands of jobs were at "real risk" owing to the coronavirus downturn.