Airlines UK has called on chancellor Rishi Sunak to extend government support for the aviation sector into 2022.

In a letter to Sunak, Airlines UK chief Tim Alderslade said the sector needed 100% furlough support for aviation workers until at least April 2022 "to protect skilled aviation jobs over the unprofitable winter season".

He also asked for urgent clarity existing support will not taper off from the end of June.

"If a meaningful reopening is not possible during the summer given current government policy and application of the Global Travel Taskforce recommendations, then targeted economic support will be essential to ensure UK airlines are able to reach the point when a restart is possible, in order to protect many tens of thousands of jobs," said Alderslade.

The trade body, which represents UK registered airlines, is also seeking an extension of repayment deadlines for cash allocated by the government’s Coronavirus Corporate Financing Facility and the Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan Scheme.

It also wants a further extension of business rates relief. Additionally, Airlines UK has put forward a proposal for a new restart grant scheme based on the surplus capacity airlines are maintaining, relative to 2019, but are unable to operate. This could also include a form of "aircraft furlough".