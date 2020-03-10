The aviation sector is "working round the clock" to bring home passengers stranded overseas due to the coronavirus crisis.
Transport secretary Grant Shapps said the government would stand by airlines and airports, and reiterated the government was working through a series of measures to support the sector – which he said would be announced "shortly".
However, both Shapps and Tim Alderslade, chief executive of Airlines UK, the trade body for UK registered airlines, said that the immediate priority was bringing Britons home through commercial means rather than resorting to state-backed repatriation flights as countries impose increasingly stringent border restrictions.
Shapps chaired a call on Wednesday (18 March) with airlines and airports after the chancellor pledged dedicated support for the sector.
And in a statement, he confirmed the Department for Transport and Treasury were collaborating to develop "a range of measures to support the industry in the coming days" to help aviation manage the impacts of the coronavirus, which he said was having a "crippling effect" on the aviation industry.
"We cannot allow it to force world-leading, well-run, profitable firms out of business," said Shapps. "We are extremely grateful to airport and airline teams who are continuing to help passengers get home safely. We stand firmly behind the sector and expect to announce a series of support measures shortly.
"But we also need to send a message to any British passengers overseas who are planning to return to the UK soon – it’s important to take account of the fast-moving situation and plan accordingly while flights remain available in many places.
Alderslade added: "Coronavirus has had a devastating impact on the airline sector, leading to an unprecedented fall in demand and a world-class UK industry facing a truly uncertain future.
"The promise from government to step in with a bespoke package of support for aviation to get us through the coming months is therefore very welcome, and we are currently working with ministers to go through the detail of what this might entail and hope an announcement will be made in the coming days.
"In the meantime, we are working round the clock to bring home passengers stranded overseas, and will continue with these efforts, and we do urge passengers to check their airline’s website and where there are options to come home take them as soon as they can."