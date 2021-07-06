Transport secretary Grant Shapps confirmed fully vaccinated travellers will no longer have to quarantine when returning to England from countries on the amber list from 19 July

Transport secretary Grant Shapps confirmed fully vaccinated travellers will no longer have to quarantine when returning to England from countries on the amber list from 19 July

Airlines UK chief Tim Alderslade said "the summer season essentially starts here" as the aviation industry reacts to Grant Shapps’ announcement on the amber list quarantine rules.

On Thursday (8 July), the transport secretary confirmed fully vaccinated travellers will no longer have to quarantine when returning to England from countries on the amber list, with the new rules set to take effect from 19 July.

Alderslade described the move as "positive" and was "what the sector has been looking for".

"Opening up the market for the rest of the summer, this announcement will provide far greater opportunities to travel, do business and see family and friends, and enable many more of our customers to book with certainty. The summer season essentially starts here," he added.

EasyJet chief executive John Lundgren welcomed the plans, but slammed the government for sticking with "unnecessary testing".

"We have always said that vaccination is the key to unlocking travel and now millions will finally be able to reunite with family and loved ones abroad or take that long-awaited trip this summer," Lundgren added.



“But with unnecessary testing staying in place, more needs to be done. We do not want to see a return to flying being a preserve of the rich and expensive testing could sadly make travel out of reach for some this summer."