Vacation rental and holiday resort operator Awaze has agreed a deal to sell its holiday parks firm Landal GreenParks for an undisclosed sum.

Landal GreenParks, which operates around 100 parks across the UK and Europe, will be sold to Roompot – which runs more than 200 parks and holiday locations in the same region.

The closing of the sale is subject to competition clearance and Awaze’s managed vacation rentals business, which includes the cottages.com, Hoseasons, James Villa Holidays and Novasol, is not involved in the sale.

Awaze was acquired by Platinum Equity in 2018.

Following the sale of Landal GreenParks, Awaze will offer 90,000 accommodation choices in 29 countries.

Landal GreenParks chief executive, Dirk Anbeek, said: “I am very proud of how we have been able to strengthen Landal in the past three years as the business has distinguished itself in sustainability and guest service and has seen strong commercial growth.

“We have also accelerated international expansion with high-quality destinations. I thank Platinum and everyone working at Landal GreenParks and Awaze for their tremendous efforts over the past years, and what has been achieved.”

Henrik Kjellberg, chief executive of Awaze, added: “Dirk Anbeek and the entire Landal team have done an outstanding job taking what was a good business and turned it into a great business. This transaction provides Landal the right home for the future where they can continue to build an amazing experience for guests for the long term.

“At Awaze, we will continue building out Europe’s leading vacation rental management company, investing in our technology platform and upgrading the experience for our owners and guests. We have tremendous momentum, driven by unprecedented demand for rental properties across Europe. We are managing more vacation homes and delivering more stays than ever before.”