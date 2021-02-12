Azamara has extended its pause in global operations through to the end of June.

All Azamara sailings departing on or before 30 June 2021 have been cancelled, the line confirmed on Wednesday (24 February).



The line said it would continue to work with the industry-wide Healthy Sail Panel to plot a course out of the Covid crisis that has beset the cruise sector for the best part of a year.



"Our team is working diligently with Royal Caribbean Group’s Healthy Sail Panel to create a small-ship cruising experience that will protect the wellbeing of our guests and crew yet stay true to the Azamara spirit of connecting people to cultures," said Azamara.

Guests will have several compensation options; these include accepting 125% future cruise credit they can use to book a new cruise, moving their booking back to 2022, or requesting a full refund.