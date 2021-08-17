The line will visit more than 40 countries and 200 ports – including maiden calls in Gothenburg (Sweden), Cesme (Turkey) and Brest (France) – more than 315 late nights in port and over 75 overnights.

Among options for Azamara’s “country-intensive” voyages – which spend more time exploring a single destination – are Spain, Croatia, Italy, Norway and Scotland.

Azamara will also debut a “Black Sea Intensive” itinerary, featuring Greece, Turkey, Bulgaria, Romania and Ukraine.

The brand will sail its four ships – Azamara Pursuit, Azamara Quest, Azamara Journey and the yet-to-launch Azamara Onward.

Onward make its maiden voyage from Monte Carlo to Venice next spring.

The line’s president, Carol Cabezas, said: “The 2023 deployment marks a milestone for our brand and its unique offerings in Europe.

“When sailing with Azamara, we are often the only ship in port, and with 75 overnights we are giving guests the chance to follow in the footsteps of locals with fewer crowds while immersing in the culture, history, and authentic flavours of the destination.”