The ship set off from the King George V Dock for Cadiz in Spain on Monday afternoon (July 26) to "finalise preparations" ahead of its return to service in August.

Quest will sail five, seven-night, Greek voyages, docking at locations such as Santorini, Rhodes and Heraklion.

For over a year, Glasgow has also housed Azamara Journey and Azamara Pursuit.

Azamara president, Carol Cabezas, extended her thanks to Peel Ports for hosting three of the line’s fleet.

“The Glaswegian community have not only welcomed our ships and crew with open arms but have also made an integral contribution in maintaining and preparing our vessels," she added.

"As the ships ready to return to the oceans the generosity of Glasgow will be fondly remembered."