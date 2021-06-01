The Black Sea and Mediterranean will both be explored by Azamara Onward with calls in Cappadocia, Istanbul, Croatia, Italy and Spain all on offer

Azamara’s upcoming ship, Azamara Onward , will sail its maiden voyage from Monte Carlo to Venice next spring.

The line has announced a debut season for the vessel comprising 22 European-based itineraries and three new land experiences.

Onward - formerly Pacific Princess - was acquired from Carnival Corporation in January with its purchase hot on the heels of Azamara’s own takeover by private equity firm Sycamore Partners from Royal Caribbean Group.

Azamara said half of Onward’s opening season sailings would be “Country-Intensive” itineraries, allowing more time to explore a destination.

The programme will also feature 85 late nights in port and 21 overnight stays in cities across Europe with cruises ranging from seven to 15 nights.

The Black Sea and Mediterranean will both be explored by Onward with calls in Cappadocia, Istanbul, Croatia, Italy and Spain all on offer.

“We are thrilled to introduce our fourth ship to our guests and travel partners next year and welcome them to join us for the christening of Azamara Onward on her maiden voyage,” said Azamara president, Carol Cabezas.

“As the leader in Destination Immersion, we look forward to connecting our guests with people and cultures of the world and bringing guests to smaller, unique ports which are only accessible to smaller ships.”



Azamara is offering customers booking a cruise onboard Onward a package including $300 shore excursion credit, unlimited Wi-Fi for one device, and a premium beverage package for two when booked by 16 July.