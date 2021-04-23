Azamara has announced its return to service with sailings set to restart from Greece in August.

The line – which became an independent company following the completion of its acquisition from Royal Caribbean Group in March – will offer six seven-day itineraries from 28 August onboard Azamara Quest.

Itineraries include visits to Santorini, Rhodes and Heraklion.

Bookings open from 11 May and all guests and crew must be fully vaccinated no later than 14-days prior to departure.

Azamara said further health and safety protocols, developed by the Healthy Sail Panel, would be announced once sales opened.

All planned itineraries onboard Azamara Journey and Azamara Pursuit are cancelled up until September and other Quest voyages are suspended until 2 October.

Azamara president Carol Cabezas said: “Over the past year, our team – ship to shoreside – continued to connect with our guests and travel partners. Our biggest takeaway is the desire everyone has to sail again, and we are excited to share that we can finally make this dream come true.

“There’s no better way to return to service than in a country Azamara knows best, Greece. Our return to sail wouldn’t be possible without the support from Honorable Minister Harry Theoharis, the local government and port authorities, and we are extremely grateful for welcoming us back into this beautiful and culturally rich destination.”