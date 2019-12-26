The crash, which took place near Heathrow airport just before midnight, involved a white Toyota Yaris and a dnata HGV.

More than £50,000 had been donated to a GoFundMe page set up on New Year’s Day (1 January) by another BA cabin crew member, Stephen Paul Crook, sparking hundreds of heartfelt tributes.

All the money raised will be distributed equally to each family affected and go towards bunches of flowers for the three British Airways cabin members’ funerals.

The fundraiser hit its £50,000 target less than 24 hours after it was set up.

The three BA crew members killed in the collision have been named in the national press as Rachel Clark, 20; Joe Finnis, 25; and Dominic Fell, 23.

A 25-year-old woman, who was also travelling in the Yaris, remains in hospital in a serious condition.

One commenter on the fundraising page said: "Simply tragic. My thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of these beautiful angels xxx."

Dnata confirmed to Sky News one of its lorries had been involved in a collision on 31 December. The driver was taken to hospital as a precaution. No arrests have yet been made.

To view the comments or donate to the fundraising effort, visit the BA Angels Fund GoFundMe page.