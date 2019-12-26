The crash, which took place near Heathrow airport just before midnight, was between a white Toyota Yaris and a dnata-branded lorry.

At the time of publication, more than £47,500 had been donated to a GoFundMe page set up by another cabin crew member, Stephen Paul Crook.

All the money raised will be distributed equally to each family affected and go towards bunches of flowers for the three British Airways cabin members’ funerals.

It has almost smashed its £50,000 target in just 18 hours.

The three BA crew members have been named in the national press as Rachel Clark, 20; Joe Finnis, 25; and Dominic Fell, 23.

There is also a 25-year-old woman who remains in a serious condition in hospital.

One commenter on the fundraising page said: "Simply tragic. My thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of these beautiful angels xxx."

Dnata confirmed to Sky News one of its lorries had been involved in a collision on 31 December.

To view the comments or donate to the fundraising effort, visit the BA Angels Fund GoFundMe page.