Earlier this month the airline stopped all operations to Beijing and Shanghai until 1 April, but this has now been extended until 17 April.

This comes as the World Health Organization (WHO) has warned governments around the world that the virus has the potential to become a pandemic.

More than 80,000 people have now contracted Covid-19.

A statement released by BA said: "This situation will remain under review and we will continue to provide regular updates. If you have a booking with us, please make sure we have your contact details.

"We’ll do everything we can to help customers affected."