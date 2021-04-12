Gatwick will see few BA flights this summer

Gatwick will see few BA flights this summer

British Airways has scrapped plans to reinstate some Gatwick short-haul flights this summer.

The carrier had been due to re-start some European services from 30 June in time for the summer peak but has now abandoned this plan due to the continued pandemic.

BA will continue to operate some long-haul flights from Gatwick as well as a Glasgow service, but all other short-haul routes will operate from Heathrow.

The airline said it was “proactively” informing customers of its decision.

BA said: “Until the end of October, most of our short-haul flights will continue to operate from Heathrow.

“This enables us to ensure a smooth, uninterrupted, and efficient operation across our business at a time when demand is yet to return and international travel restrictions remain in place.”