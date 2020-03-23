The airline’s owner, International Airlines Group (IAG), has announced that BA’s Revolving Credit Facility has been extended for a year from 23 June 2020 to 23 June 2021.

This means it can borrow an extra $1.38 billion if needed during that time frame.

IAG has cash, cash equivalents and interest-bearing deposits of €7.2 billion on 27 March, it said, and total liquidity reaching €9.3 billion.

This comes as airlines across the world struggle to manage depressed passenger numbers amid the Covid-19 pandemic, which has seen numerous countries go into lockdown.