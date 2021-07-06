British Airways is introducing a new service allowing passengers to order snacks and drinks directly to their seats using a digital platform while in the air.

The inflight digital ordering platform is being launched on some short-haul flights from Monday (19 July), and will run alongside the existing Buy Before You Fly menu which allows passengers to order from the full Speedbird Cafe menu ahead of their flight.



Tom Stevens, BA’s director of brand and customer experience, said: “We know that customers like being able to purchase their food in advance of travel and guarantee their first choice, however we also understand the importance of an extra cup of tea or a gin and tonic, in the moment.

“We think that this new digital ordering proposition, coupled with our pre-purchase option is a winning combination, catering for everyone’s needs.”

The new service will initially operate on “selected” flights for passengers travelling in economy. It will then be rolled out to BA’s entire short-haul network from Heathrow.