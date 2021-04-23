British Airways has announced four new short-haul routes from Heathrow.

The flights to Wroclaw and Gdansk in Poland, Riga in Latvia and Cluj-Napoca in Romania will operate from the beginning of July, running throughout summer.

Wroclaw will operate twice a week, and Gdansk, Riga and Cluj-Napoca three times a week.

Return fares start from £83 to Wroclaw, £85 to Gdansk, £94 to Riga, and £95 to Cluj, and customers can book from today (27 April).

BA’s flexible booking policy offers customers no change fees or a voucher exchange for bookings made for travel before the end of April 2022.