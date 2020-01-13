British Airways has been named the official airline partner of the Great British Olympic and Paralympic team.
With the Tokyo 2020 games fast approaching, BA has been appointed to fly hundreds of athletes, their support team and their equipment to and from Japan for the international tournament.
"The Olympic and Paralympic Games always instil a sense of national pride and it’s an honour to fly the best of British talent in sport and be part of their journey – from start to finish," said Carolina Martinoli, director of brand and customer experience at BA.
BA announced the partnership at Heathrow with GB’s youngest Olympian, 11-year-old skateboarder Sky Brown, alongside sprinter Dina Asher-Smith, boxer Cheavon Clarke, para-powerlifter Ali Jawad, para-swimmer Maisie Summers-Newton and wheelchair tennis player Alfie Hewett.
The BA-Olympics partnership has been in place since the Beijing games in 2008.
Andy Anson, the British Olympic Association’s chief executive, said: “BA is one of the most recognisable and prestigious brands in the world, so it is with great pride that we partner with them for the fourth consecutive games.
“Tokyo 2020 promises to be an incredible event and securing a partnership of this calibre can only assist with our preparations ahead of the games in July.”
The Olympics will take place between 24 July and 9 August, and the Paralympics from 25 August to 6 September.
Skateboarding, sport climbing, surfing, karate and baseball/softball are all new sports for 2020.