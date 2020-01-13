With the Tokyo 2020 games fast approaching, BA has been appointed to fly hundreds of athletes, their support team and their equipment to and from Japan for the international tournament.

"The Olympic and Paralympic Games always instil a sense of national pride and it’s an honour to fly the best of British talent in sport and be part of their journey – from start to finish," said Carolina Martinoli, director of brand and customer experience at BA.

BA announced the partnership at Heathrow with GB’s youngest Olympian, 11-year-old skateboarder Sky Brown, alongside sprinter Dina Asher-Smith, boxer Cheavon Clarke, para-powerlifter Ali Jawad, para-swimmer Maisie Summers-Newton and wheelchair tennis player Alfie Hewett.

The BA-Olympics partnership has been in place since the Beijing games in 2008.