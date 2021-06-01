British Airways customers have been given access to discounted PCR tests which can be administered by a Wren Healthcare testing specialist in the comfort of their own home.

The discounted cost of an at-home test is £129, down from £169, while a test carried out in a clinic costs £99.

Once ordered, Wren will book a slot for a specialist to visit the customer’s home.

The sample will be delivered directly to a lab and results will be available within 24 hours.

Tom Stevens, BA’s director of brand and customer experience, said: "We are committed to exploring ways to make sure that our customers have access to affordable tests that suit their needs.

"We know that sourcing and sending PCR tests away shortly before travel can make people anxious.

"We are pleased to have found and negotiated a reduced-price option for those who would prefer to take a test in the comfort of their own home or in a clinic, safe in the knowledge they will be delivered straight to a lab for rapid and reliable results."