IAG expects the deal to be approved by the European Commission later this year

BA’s IAG stablemate Iberia will acquire Air Europa, Spain’s third largest carrier, for just €500 million, down from an original €1 billion.



Payment will be deferred until the sixth anniversary of completion, which is still yet subject to approval by the European Commission.



IAG expects the deal to go through during the second half of 2021.