The new rules apply from Monday (2 August) and BA said it had already seen a surge in bookings “within hours” of the announcement on Wednesday (28 July).





BA will increase flights from Heathrow to New York, Los Angeles, Chicago and Seattle from the middle of August. While extra services will also be added to European cities including Berlin, Geneva and Hamburg.



Flights between Heathrow and New York JFK will increase from their current 17 per week to 21 from 16 August, while both Los Angeles and Chicago will see frequencies rise from seven to 10 per week from the same date.



The carrier will also increase Seattle services from four to seven per week from 23 August when Los Angeles flights will further rise to 14 per week.



BA added that it also planned to “broaden” its schedule between the UK and the US during September.



Chief executive Sean Doyle said: “This move will also help boost the British economy and the hospitality sector, which like aviation, has been crippled by the effects of the pandemic.



“We will support our customers as we emerge from this crisis and hope for crucial travel corridors to be established to allow reciprocal agreements. This will allow UK nationals to travel as the UK’s Covid cases fall and vaccination rates continue to rise.”