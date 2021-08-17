The UAE was placed on the UK’s red list in mid-January and remained effectively off-limits to UK travellers until 8 August when it was moved to the amber list, along with Qatar and India.



Outbound flights will depart Heathrow daily at 10.25pm, arriving in Dubai at 8.25am the following day. Returns leave Dubai at 12.15pm, arriving at Heathrow at 4.55pm.



BA has also upped services to India from London after its move from the red list to the amber list, and after the Indian government upped its limit on flights to the country from the UK from 15 to 34 a week.



BA will operate 20 of these flights, flying to Delhi, Mumbai, Bengalaru and Hyderabad.