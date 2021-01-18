BA will power an unspecified number of flights with sustainable fuels from 2022

British Airways plans to power some of its flights using sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) from late 2022 following investment in a US producer.

BA is investing in fuel refiner Lanzajet, which is building its first commercial scale sustainable fuel plant in Georgia.

The partnership includes early stage planning for a “potential large scale commercial SAF biorefinery in the UK”.

The fuel is derived from sustainably sourced ethanol, which BA said reduces greenhouse gas emissions by “more than 70% compared to conventional fossil jet fuel, equivalent to taking almost 27,000 petrol or diesel cars off the road each year”.

Ethanol can be made from by-products such as agricultural and municipal waste.

BA has an existing partnership with sustainable fuels technology company Velocys, aiming to build a facility to convert household and commercial waste into renewable sustainable jet fuel in the UK by 2025.

BA chief executive Sean Doyle said: ““Following the successful start-up of the Georgia plant, we hope to then deploy the technology and SAF production capacity in the UK.

“The UK has the experience and resources needed to become a global leader in the deployment of such sustainable aviation fuel production facilities and we need government support to drive decarbonisation and accelerate the realisation of this vision.”