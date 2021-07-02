The new service will operate seven days a week from 31 October

British Airways (BA) will start operating a second daily flight from Heathrow to Egypt later this year.

The new service will run seven days a week from 31 October alongside the airline’s existing daily schedule to Cairo. Fares come in at £315 per person.

Neil Chernoff, director of network and alliances for BA, said the route is "particularly popular" with travellers wanting to visit friends and relatives.

"The new schedule provides more options to connect onto BAs’ transatlantic network, enabling us to bring even more people together," he continued.

"We look forward to welcoming customers onboard who will also experience our world class facilities at Heathrow Terminal 5."