The airline’s first African codeshare agreement will see seats on Royal Air Maroc routes to Morocco available through BA.

“Not only will this codeshare agreement give our customers the choice of more flights to Africa’s biggest tourist destination, Morocco, it will connect our extensive global network to new destinations in Africa,” said Chris Fordyce, BA’ head of alliances.

Booking is available from today (13 February) for flights from 20 February, and customers can earn loyalty points flying with either carrier.

Hamid Addou, Royal Air Maroc’s chief executive, added: “We are very pleased with this cooperation, which will foster our traffic development and ease the access to both our companies’ networks on both ends.”