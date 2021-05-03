British Airways is to trial a new “ultra-rapid” Covid-19 test that can give results within 25 seconds in the hope that it can be a "game changer" for the successful resumption of international travel.

The new antigen or lateral flow Covid saliva test, created by medical technology specialist, Canary Global, is designed to detect both those with and without symptoms of having the coronavirus.





BA will be inviting flight and cabin crew to take the Pelican Covid-19 Ultra Rapid Mobile test with the results compared with those from existing tests already being taken by staff.



Users put a saliva sample into a disposable sensor unit, shake and insert it into a reusable digital reader, which is connected to smartphones and other devices through Bluetooth, with the results appearing through a mobile app.



Sean Doyle, BA’s chief executive, said: “As we start to see the opening up of travel we remain committed to exploring easy and affordable testing solutions to help our customers travel again, whether it’s for business, to reunite with family and friends or take a much-needed break abroad.

“We think this new ultra-rapid test is a game changer so we are delighted to work with the team at Canary to begin initial trials with our flight and cabin crew, before exploring what role it could play as a customer testing option.”