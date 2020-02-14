The airline is increasing flights from Heathrow airport to Miami, Seattle and Cape Town from April in order to offer passengers more flexibility.

"We know that these destinations in the US and Africa are highly sought after, particularly during spring, so we are pleased to be able to offer more flights to these destinations for our customers who are looking to get away,” said Neil Chernoff, British Airways’ director of network and alliances.

British Airways recently announced that it would also be increasing services from Gatwick airport to Cape Town, St Lucia and Cancun next winter, and launching six new European routes from Heathrow airport to Greece, Italy, Kosovo, Montenegro and Turkey from July.