A multimillion-pound takeover of the business, run by the Marks family with eight branches across Sussex and Kent, was announced on Tuesday (14 September).

The deal is aimed at helping Baldwins “navigate its way out” of the Covid crisis facing the travel sector, the company said in a statement.

Baldwins’ joint-managing directors, brothers Chris and Nick Marks, will continue with the business – with the jobs of more than 50 staff safeguarded.

Inc & Co will take on any existing payments due, tour operators will receive all monies owing and all customers will be refunded any outstanding payments.

Chris and Nick Marks said they had “sought to ensure the excellent name of Baldwins Travel could flourish once again” by joining Inc & Co as the industry looks to recovery from the impact of the pandemic.

They brothers added how they believed Baldwins’ new owners had a “huge passion for travel” and ambitions to invest in and develop the agency’s team, brand and digital potential.

“Being a family-owned and run business, we’ve had many very happy years at the helm of Baldwins. We have benefitted from fabulous long-lasting relationships with our customers, our team members and our trade suppliers,” they said.