The former owners of Baldwins Travel say they hope the agency “can flourish once again” and move forward “to new, greater heights” after being acquired by investment group Inc & Co.
A multimillion-pound takeover of the business, run by the Marks family with eight branches across Sussex and Kent, was announced on Tuesday (14 September).
The deal is aimed at helping Baldwins “navigate its way out” of the Covid crisis facing the travel sector, the company said in a statement.
Baldwins’ joint-managing directors, brothers Chris and Nick Marks, will continue with the business – with the jobs of more than 50 staff safeguarded.
Inc & Co will take on any existing payments due, tour operators will receive all monies owing and all customers will be refunded any outstanding payments.
Chris and Nick Marks said they had “sought to ensure the excellent name of Baldwins Travel could flourish once again” by joining Inc & Co as the industry looks to recovery from the impact of the pandemic.
They brothers added how they believed Baldwins’ new owners had a “huge passion for travel” and ambitions to invest in and develop the agency’s team, brand and digital potential.
“Being a family-owned and run business, we’ve had many very happy years at the helm of Baldwins. We have benefitted from fabulous long-lasting relationships with our customers, our team members and our trade suppliers,” they said.
“We are really pleased to be moving over to Inc & Co to help guide the business forward to new greater heights with the wider expertise from its portfolio of businesses, and we would like to thank all our clients over the years for their custom.”
Jack Mason, group chief executive of Inc & Co, said Baldwins would be “warmly welcomed” into its portfolio.
“Although it’s been a difficult year for the wider sector, we’re delighted to be in a position to secure the futures of Baldwins’ employees and branches across Kent and Sussex,” he said.
“The Inc & Co team will be bringing our expertise in digital and e-commerce to the table – to re-ignite Baldwins’ offering and helping the team to accommodate pent-up holiday demand, both online and for their loyal customers in-store.
“Baldwins is a great business with excellent management teams already in place, which is why it will very much remain a family-run operation. Our plans looking forward to 2022 will see us invest in its tech infrastructure to ensure its online presence is on par with its in-store experience.”