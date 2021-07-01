It includes popular destination such as Majorca and Ibiza (Credit: Michael Tomlinson / Unsplash)

A spike in cases in the Balearic Islands could "threaten the resumption of overseas holidays" to the popular summer destination, according to the Telegraph.

The rolling average case rate on the islands has reportedly doubled in 10 days to 84 per 100,000 people.

Formentera has the highest with 109 compared to the UK’s 184.

The Spanish islands were added to the UK’s green watchlist on Wednesday (30 June) - meaning they could be relegated to the amber list at short notice.

British travellers need to be double vaccinated or have a negative PCR test before entering.

The islands reportedly began vaccinating the 16-29 age group this week.