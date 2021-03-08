The Balearics is reported a rate of new positive Covid-19 cases of less than 50 per 100,000

Spain’s Balearic Islands have eased their Covid-19 restrictions after each island’s respective Covid alert level was lowered last week, further raising hope of the destination welcoming British tourists this summer.

The archipelago’s tourism board said as of 11 March, incidence of new Covid cases in the 14 days previous had fallen to less than 50 per 100,000 across all four Balearic islands.



Bars will be allowed to reopen at limited capacity, as will retail, museums, cinemas and theatres, with some small-scale social gatherings also now permitted.



"The Balearic Islands are preparing to welcome back British tourists this season," said the tourism authority.



Following a summer 2020 pilot scheme, the islands also want to lead Spain’s vaccine certification trials.



Iago Negueruela, Balearic minister of tourism, said: "We feel the islands are well placed and have the adequate infrastructure in place to test this initiative.



"We are pleased that the UK government has a specific roadmap for travel, which has boosted travel confidence.

"We will continue to collaborate with the Spanish government and the wider travel industry both in Spain and the UK on our plan for reopening travel."