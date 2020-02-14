It aims to force a real change in the tourism model by promoting responsible conduct and measures to protect the destination, with the objective of creating a better-quality experience for visitors.



In recent years, the government’s efforts to positively promote the destination and position it in an increasingly competitive market have unfortunately not helped the situation, due to resulting issues of unsociable behaviour, often related to alcohol abuse.



Since the government’s ambition is to position the Balearic Islands as a pioneer destination in combating excesses, the Balearics saw it as necessary to become the first European destination to try to achieve the right balance between destination promotion and its sustainable development.



By introducing this law, the Balearics prioritises tourists’ comfort and safety. The government believes the islands will remain a welcoming destination for British holidaymakers who wish to have an enjoyable time.



Tour operators, travel agents and hoteliers are responsible for informing their clients of the new rules.



The government also asks them to be mindful of how they advertise their products, to avoid any kind of misinformation.

Iago Negueruela is the Balearic Islands’ tourism minister.