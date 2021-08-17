The Tourism Agency of the Balearic Islands (AETIB) has confirmed the islands’ free Covid-19 insurance scheme will be extended until 31 December, 2021.
Provided by RACE insurance, the initiative applies to all international visitors staying at any regulated accommodation across the islands.
The policy covers medical, surgical and hospitalisation expenses caused by Covid-19 with a maximum limit of €15,000, medical expenses for transportation and repatriation, as well as the costs of extending a stay for the policyholder and their companions.
It also covers costs resulting from the policyholder’s stay being prolonged due to self-isolation or quarantine because of Covid.
A spokesperson for AETIB said: "The extension of the policy aims to restore traveller confidence and stimulate demand, especially targeting families during the October half term."