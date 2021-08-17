Provided by RACE insurance, the initiative applies to all international visitors staying at any regulated accommodation across the islands.

The policy covers medical, surgical and hospitalisation expenses caused by Covid-19 with a maximum limit of €15,000, medical expenses for transportation and repatriation, as well as the costs of extending a stay for the policyholder and their companions.

It also covers costs resulting from the policyholder’s stay being prolonged due to self-isolation or quarantine because of Covid.

A spokesperson for AETIB said: "The extension of the policy aims to restore traveller confidence and stimulate demand, especially targeting families during the October half term."