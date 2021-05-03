The Balearic islands are poised to welcome visitors again

The Balearic Islands are to cap Covid test costs, introduce an app to stop beach overcrowding and offer free coronavirus insurance.

The islands’ €11 million Tourism Reactivation Plan will cap PCR test costs for those who require one when returning home to €75. An antigen test will be €30.

“A huge effort is taking place behind the scenes to start once again receiving tourists. We look forward to opening our doors to British visitors very soon,” said Iago Negueruela, minister of tourism for the Balearic Islands.

The islands’ SafeBeach app will alert emergency services once 70% capacity is reached to enable visitor levels to be managed.

The app also identifies which beaches are less crowded and which are at full capacity. It was piloted on Palma’s beaches last summer and will now be introduced across Majorca, Menorca, Ibiza and Formentera.

Travellers to the islands will be covered by a Covid-19 insurance policy during their stay to “any regulated accommodation provider”.

Coverage includes transportation and repatriation up to €15,000, as well as the costs of extending a stay for the policyholder and companions.

In addition, a new website, SafeTourism, details latest travel advice, entry requirements and restrictions in place plus latest Covid infection and vaccination rates per island.