The government’s latest traffic light update commands the national press headlines on Thursday (15 July), while firms have branded its new Covid guidance a "real mess".

The Balearic Islands will be placed on the amber list on Monday (19 July), while Bulgaria will go green. Croatia will be added to the UK’s green watchlist.

The update comes as the UK prepares to bask in a long-overdue heatwave over the coming week, which could encourage more domestic “staycations” according to press reports.

Elsewhere, companies are unhappy about the “mixed messages” coming from government about issues such as the compulsory wearing of masks from next week, while it is feared a new decarbonisation plan could lead to higher air fares.

Here are the key headlines affecting travel making Thursday morning’s national press (15 July).

Croatia gets holiday green light – for now

The Balearic islands of Majorca, Ibiza and Menorca have been moved from the green to amber list because of rising Covid infections. But there was better news for Croatia which has been promoted to the green watchlist in the government’s latest review of the traffic light system. (The Guardian)

Firms blast ministers over Covid rules ‘mess’

Businesses have hit out at the UK government’s guidance on what measures they should put in place after the 19 July unlocking. They said government advice around issues such as wearing face masks was “stronger than expected”. Firms added that ministers were sending out “mixed messages” and creating a “real mess”. (The Times)

Britain set to sizzle in staycation boom

Temperatures are set to soar to over 30C in the UK this weekend as a heatwave coincides with a £30 billion ‘staycation’ boom for the domestic tourism market this summer. An estimated 33 million people are expected to choose to holiday in Britain this summer. (Daily Express)

Cars and flights to be hit with green taxes

Environmental taxes on flights and cars are likely to be introduced as part of plans to reduce emissions from the UK’s transport system. The government’s decarbonisation strategy promises to “reconsider” carbon prices on flights to accelerate the move to green aviation fuels, which could see air fares increase. (The Telegraph)

Delta variant sparks worker shortage across the UK

Up to 20% of workers are having to self-isolate and stay away from their jobs for 10 days after being “pinged” by the NHS Covid app for coming into contact with an infected person. Retail is one of the worst-hit sectors for these staff shortages, which are becoming a more serious problem as cases of the Delta variant soar above 42,000 per day in the UK. (Financial Times)

PM’s Brexit jet ‘rarely used’ since £900K paint job

A Union Jack painted aircraft has only made one promotional flight since January, according to flight data, and has instead mostly been used to refuel RAF fighters. Boris Johnson’s decision to have a flag painted on the formerly grey-coloured jet had been dubbed a “vanity project”. (The i)