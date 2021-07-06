Confusion is growing after leaders in Scotland and London decided masks will remain compulsory on public transport, despite the UK government lifting this requirement.

Attention switches to Welsh first minister Mark Drakeford on Wednesday (14 July) when he is due to reveal whether the country will be lifting its Covid restrictions from 19 July.

Reports also suggest the Balearic Islands could lose their green status later this week due to rising Covid-19 cases. Meanwhile, confusion continues about whether some EU countries will accept an Indian-made version of the AstraZeneca Covid vaccine.

Here are the key national press headlines affecting travel on Wednesday (14 July).

Wales to announce Covid restrictions change

Welsh first minister Mark Drakeford is set to announce the country’s plans to change its Covid restrictions on Wednesday (14 July) with the compulsory wearing of face masks likely to be maintained in Wales wherre Covid infection rates remain high. (Sky News)

Sturgeon and Khan rebuff PM by insisting on masks for public transport

Scottish first minister and London mayor have announced wearing face masks on public transport will continue to be mandatory after 19 July, despite the UK government’s decision to remove this requirement as part of the final phase of unlocking in England. (Financial Times)

Kick in the Balearics – Ibiza, Majorca and Menorca could return to amber list

Spain’s Balearic islands are “on the cusp” of going back on the amber list - just weeks after being moved to the green list - because of a rapid rise in Covid cases in the islands. Transport secretary Grant Shapps is set to announce the update to the traffic light system later this week. (The Sun)

UK travellers with Indian AZ vaccine barred from holidays

Some British holidaymakers are being stopped from boarding flights after they received an Indian-produced version of the AstraZeneca vaccine, which has yet to be approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA). While some EU countries are accepting this version of AZ jab, green list Malta is one of the destinations that does not. (The Telegraph)

Carry on flying, says government’s green plan

The government’s new plan to reduce transport emissions will not aim to reduce the number of flights around the UK in the coming decades. Instead, ministers will put their faith in new aircraft technology which they say will eliminate carbon emissions for domestic flights by 2040. But this policy has been “ridiculed” by environmentalists for putting too much onus on the benefits of new aviation technology. (BBC News)

Interest in Tokyo Olympics ‘muted’, says poll

Global interest in the Tokyo Olympics, which are due to start later this month, is “muted” according to a survey conducted in 28 countries. There is concern over rising Covid cases in Japan and the withdrawal of several big-name competitors from the games, while enthusiasm for the event remains low in the host country. (The Guardian)