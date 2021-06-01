Spain's Balearic islands have been added to the list

Spain’s Balearic Islands, Malta, Madeira and a handful of Caribbean destinations have been added to Northern Ireland’s green list.

The Northern Ireland Executive appeared to steal the march on a UK government green list announcement on Thursday afternoon (24 June), which had been due from transport secretary Grant Shapps.

The additions to the quarantine-free green list will take effect from 4am on Wednesday (30 June).

With the UK’s devolved administrations having, to date, largely taken a four nations approach to the traffic light system, it is expected England, Scotland and Wales will adopt the same new-look green list, although this is yet to be confirmed.

TTG was told by the Department for Transport to expect an announcement at around 5pm on Thursday.

The full list of additions to the green list runs:

Anguilla

Antigua & Barbuda

The Balearic Islands

Barbados

Bermuda

British Antarctic Territory

British Indian Ocean Territory

British Virgin Islands

Cayman Islands

Dominica

Grenada

Madeira

Malta

Montserrat

Pitcairn Islands

Turks & Caicos

It expands the green list from 11 countries, destinations and territories to 27, largely islands. Not all 27, however, are accessible to British travellers, or are viable destinations.

Another seven countries have been added to Northern Ireland’s red list: the Dominican Republic, Eritrea, Haiti, Kuwait, Mongolia, Tunisia and Uganda.

These changes will also take effect from 4am on Wednesday.

