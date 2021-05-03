The cost of Covid tests will be capped across the Balearics including the hotspot of Ibiza (Credit: Michael Tomlinson / Unsplash)

The cost of Covid tests will be capped across the Balearics including the hotspot of Ibiza (Credit: Michael Tomlinson / Unsplash)

The government of the Balearic islands has passed a new law limiting the price of Covid-19 tests across the destination.

The move caps the price of a PCR test at a maximum of €75 while an antigen or lateral flow test will have its price limited to €30.

Tourism minister Iago Negueruela said the islands’ government had “identified the costs of the PCR tests as a major barrier to travel for many people” and the move to cap test prices would make the Balearics “more affordable”.

“We feel encouraged to see that international travel will be allowed to restart in the UK, after travel being off the cards for months,” added Negueruela.

“We hope we can welcome Brits as soon as possible. We are proud to say that we managed to control the pandemic in the islands, and now we have one of the lowest Covid-19 rates in Europe.