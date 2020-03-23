Since 2012, when the Campaign for Responsible Tourism was launched, the Balearics government has worked to improve Palma de Mallorca - which has historically been a hotspot for binge drinking and anti-social behaviour.

About €6 million has been invested into the pavements, tarmac, lighting, parking and tree planting in Playa’s beach area in 2019 and 2020 alone.

The campaign is scheduled to be completed this year and will be ready when the coronavirus lockdown is lifted, with a sustainable development plan also ongoing until 2030.

A video showcasing the campaign’s work has been created in collaboration with Playa de Palma Hotel Association using funds generated by the sustainable tourism tax, which was introduced in 2016.