The Balearics government has invested millions of euros in raising the standards of tourism in Playa de Palma.
Since 2012, when the Campaign for Responsible Tourism was launched, the Balearics government has worked to improve Palma de Mallorca - which has historically been a hotspot for binge drinking and anti-social behaviour.
About €6 million has been invested into the pavements, tarmac, lighting, parking and tree planting in Playa’s beach area in 2019 and 2020 alone.
The campaign is scheduled to be completed this year and will be ready when the coronavirus lockdown is lifted, with a sustainable development plan also ongoing until 2030.
A video showcasing the campaign’s work has been created in collaboration with Playa de Palma Hotel Association using funds generated by the sustainable tourism tax, which was introduced in 2016.
"We are incredibly proud to be showcasing this initiative which has been made possible thanks to the close collaboration of the public and private sector," said Pedro Homar, director of the Palma Tourism Foundation 365.
"The aim is to improve the quality of the tourism proposition in Playa de Palma both in terms of the infrastructure but also sports services, long-term sustainability and the promotion of responsible behaviour.
"Whilst it is a challenging time for the travel industry, we feel it is still important to showcase positive investment and remind British travellers and the wider travel industry that when this is over, Palma will be waiting for them with open arms."
This comes alongside new laws to clamp down on anti-social behaviour, which came into force in January.
This includes a three-drink limit on set menus at all-inclusive resorts, a ban on promotional drinks offers and a mandatory closing time of between 9.30pm and 8am for any shop selling alcohol.