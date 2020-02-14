Tourism authorities in the Balearics have appealed to the travel industry to help them effectively communicate new drinking rules.
New laws to clamp down on anti-social behaviour on the Spanish islands came into force last month, and include a three-drink limit on set menus at all-inclusive resorts, a ban on promotional drinks offers and a mandatory closing time of between 9.30pm and 8am for any shop selling alcohol.
At a press briefing this morning (19 February), Rosana Morillo, general director of tourism for the Balearic Islands, asked the industry to help manage visitor’s expectations of a holiday in the area.
"If we work together, the measures will work from day one," said Morillo. "Tourists need to be aware that things are going to change in these small areas - they are really small compared to the whole island.
"Let’s not make a big deal out of something affecting a small area."
The laws apply to Palma Beach, Magaluf and Arenal in Majorca and San Antonio’s West End in Ibiza.
Morillo added: "We need to inform the guests before they plan their trip, they need to be aware of the changes and we need explain why that is."
All-inclusive trips booked with a tour operator which signed a contract with the resort before the rules came into force will be exempt throughout a transitionary period of this year.
However, it is up to the operator, hotel, or agency to communicate what is included in a holiday and what isn’t, Morillo added.
Iago Negueruela, minister of tourism for the Balearic Islands, and Susan Deer, Abta’s director of industry relations, also attended the event in Covent Garden.