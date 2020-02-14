New laws to clamp down on anti-social behaviour on the Spanish islands came into force last month, and include a three-drink limit on set menus at all-inclusive resorts, a ban on promotional drinks offers and a mandatory closing time of between 9.30pm and 8am for any shop selling alcohol.

At a press briefing this morning (19 February), Rosana Morillo, general director of tourism for the Balearic Islands, asked the industry to help manage visitor’s expectations of a holiday in the area.

"If we work together, the measures will work from day one," said Morillo. "Tourists need to be aware that things are going to change in these small areas - they are really small compared to the whole island.

"Let’s not make a big deal out of something affecting a small area."

The laws apply to Palma Beach, Magaluf and Arenal in Majorca and San Antonio’s West End in Ibiza.