Balkan Holidays has cancelled all its May departures to Bulgaria

The operator has advised agents with clients departing later this summer to monitor the situation, and await updates before taking any action.

Agents with clients booked on a Balkan Holidays trip during May will be contacted shortly setting out their clients’ options, including rebooking.

Balkan confirmed the "difficult decision" to cancel all of its May holidays in a tweet posted on Tuesday morning (14 April).



"As we are sure you can appreciate during this difficult time, our call centre and social media teams are extremely busy so please do not contact us unless absolutely necessary," said the operator.



"We appreciate your continued support and understanding. Together, we will get through this."